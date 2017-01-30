NHL stars steadfast in competing at O...

NHL stars steadfast in competing at Olympics

Read more: KMIZ

As the NHL closes the book on the most successful NHL All-Star weekend in recent memory, its attention turns to the next major event on the horizon, the league's participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics. The NHL players participation is routinely a contentious issue between three bodies -- the International Olympic Committee, the International Ice Hockey Federation and the league.

Chicago, IL

