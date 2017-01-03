NHL eyeing regular-season games in China

Along with other items on his itinerary, Daly hopes to get a better sense on whether NHL games in China are practical, paving the way for more involvement from the League in the country. "I think it's fair to say we hope to be in a position to stage NHL games there, probably initially preseason games and then potentially on a longer-term basis, regular-season games," Daly said in a phone interview with Puck Daddy.

