NBA coach whose father was killed by terrorism calls Trump's Muslim ban 'a horrible idea'
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Denver. CREDIT: AP Photo/David Zalubowski On Friday, Donald Trump's Muslim bana S-a San executive order restricting migration from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, and suspending all refugee immigration in the country for 120 daysa S-a Sleft people all over the world reeling, including many prominent sports figures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC