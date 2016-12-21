Monday's Games

The Canadians owned the puck most of the night and dominated the shots 41-19, but there were some tight moments in their 5-3 win over the Czech Republic. VANCOUVER - Sven Baertschi scored twice, including the winner on a power play with under four minutes to go in the third period, and Ryan Miller made 24 saves for the 350th victory of his career as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.