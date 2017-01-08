Mikaela Shiffrin leads WCup slalom after 1st run

Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin led a women's World Cup slalom after the opening leg Sunday, five days after the American had failed to a finish a slalom run for the first time in four years. Shiffrin had a clean run on the Radvanje course and was 0.23 ahead of the competition at the final split time, but lost a few hundredths on the bottom section.

