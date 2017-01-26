McDavid, Matthews and Laine headline ...

McDavid, Matthews and Laine headline slate of first-time NHL all-stars

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The starring attraction in Hollywood this January won't be an unlikely enforcer taking part in the festivities, but Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine and a whole bunch of other first-time all-stars. A repeat of the World Cup of Hockey, when McDavid and Matthews took their place on the big stage with Team North America, isn't out of the question this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Wed SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan 24 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
News Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10) Sep '16 Red Cross 8
Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool Aug '16 It Is Finally Over 2
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,884 • Total comments across all topics: 278,315,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC