McDavid, Matthews and Laine headline slate of first-time NHL all-stars
The starring attraction in Hollywood this January won't be an unlikely enforcer taking part in the festivities, but Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine and a whole bunch of other first-time all-stars. A repeat of the World Cup of Hockey, when McDavid and Matthews took their place on the big stage with Team North America, isn't out of the question this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Wed
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC