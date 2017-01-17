Mayer beats Innerhofer, Feuz to win super-G in Kitzbuehel
Matthias Mayer gave the host country a winning start to the traditional Hahnenkamm races by taking Friday's super-G. Under crisp blue skies, the Olympic downhill champion beat Christof Innerhofer of Italy by 0.09 seconds.
