Mayer beats Innerhofer, Feuz to win super-G in Kitzbuehel

Matthias Mayer gave the host country a winning start to the traditional Hahnenkamm races by taking Friday's super-G. Under crisp blue skies, the Olympic downhill champion beat Christof Innerhofer of Italy by 0.09 seconds.

