Maschmeyer makes 17 saves as Canada's development team earns Nations Cup silver

10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Townsman

Canada's women's development team will come home with a silver medal from the 2017 Nations Cup after a 1-0 loss to Finland in Saturday's gold-medal game. Emerance Maschmeyer of Bruderheim, Alta., made 17 saves, beaten only by Michelle Karvinen's power-play goal 4:38 into the second period.

