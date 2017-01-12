Marianne St-Gelais, Charle Cournoyer ...

Marianne St-Gelais, Charle Cournoyer win more gold at Canadian championships

18 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Charle Cournoyer and Marianne St-Gelais earned their second national titles in as many events at the 2017 short track speedskating Canadian senior championships on Saturday, coming out on top in the 500-metre events. The final was held twice because the chief referee of the competition stopped the first race with one quarter of a lap to go, after Hamelin and Dion fell to the ice as they were both skating out in front.

Chicago, IL

