Man captures skiing fall off cliff with GoPro strapped to head A man...
A skier appears to have drifted off the snow covered Wasatch Mountains and down the side of an office tower in Salt Lake City in December 2001 as part of the city's decorations for the 2002 Winter Olympics. OREM, Utah - A man who went back-country skiing last week in Utah's Wasatch Range captured his own near-death experience on video when he accidentally skied off an unmarked 150-foot cliff.
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
