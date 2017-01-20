MAC Hermann Trophy suspense set to end for Canadian soccer star Kadeisha Buchanan

Canada defender Kadeisha Buchanan plays the ball as they face the Netherlands during first half Women's World Cup soccer action in Montreal on June 15, 2015. Buchanan, a 21-year-old defender from Brampton, Ont., is one of three finalists for the Missouri Athletic Club's Hermann Trophy which is billed as U.S. college soccer's version of the Heisman Trophy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.