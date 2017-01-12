Longtime Olympic reporter expects 'fa...

Longtime Olympic reporter expects 'fantastic' Tokyo Games after cost, other hurdles are cleared

Read more: The Japan Times

Steve Wilson knows a thing or two about the Olympics, having covered more than a dozen of them during his 37-year career with The Associated Press, and says he expects the 2020 Tokyo Games to be "fantastic." Known in journalism circles as "Mr. Olympics," Wilson, 59, shared his insights in an interview with Kyodo News before leaving AP to take the post of director of communications with the International Tennis Federation in January.

