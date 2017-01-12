Longtime Olympic reporter expects 'fantastic' Tokyo Games after cost, other hurdles are cleared
Steve Wilson knows a thing or two about the Olympics, having covered more than a dozen of them during his 37-year career with The Associated Press, and says he expects the 2020 Tokyo Games to be "fantastic." Known in journalism circles as "Mr. Olympics," Wilson, 59, shared his insights in an interview with Kyodo News before leaving AP to take the post of director of communications with the International Tennis Federation in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
|'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Post a Comment (Mar '10)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|16
|Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ...
|Aug '16
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC