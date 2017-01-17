Lipinski, Weir shine as a top pair at skating championships

Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski pose for a photo while working the broadcast at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski pose for a photo while working the broadcast at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.