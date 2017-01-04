Lee Sang-hwa Leaves for Canada for Training
"My goal for this season is to win the World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships in Gangneung from Feb. 9 to 12," she said just ahead of her departure to Calgary on Jan. 1. "Rather than exhausting myself by competing in many competitions, I will try to produce good results in big meets until the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang next year." Lee's clock is set for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, and everything that she does is for the Olympics.
