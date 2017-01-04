Lee Sang-hwa Leaves for Canada for Tr...

Lee Sang-hwa Leaves for Canada for Training

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chosun Ilbo

"My goal for this season is to win the World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships in Gangneung from Feb. 9 to 12," she said just ahead of her departure to Calgary on Jan. 1. "Rather than exhausting myself by competing in many competitions, I will try to produce good results in big meets until the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang next year." Lee's clock is set for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, and everything that she does is for the Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec 22 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
News Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10) Sep '16 Red Cross 8
Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool Aug '16 It Is Finally Over 2
News 'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 4
News Post a Comment (Mar '10) Aug '16 Anonymous 16
News Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ... Aug '16 Blink 1
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,104 • Total comments across all topics: 277,598,060

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC