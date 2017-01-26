Lake Placid arena's 'Miracle on Ice' scoreboard coming down
The scoreboard flashing results during the 1980 U.S. men's hockey team's "Miracle on Ice" run to Olympic glory is being replaced. The 37-year-old board hanging over center ice at the Lake Placid Olympic Center will be removed on Feb. 6 to make way for a state-of-the-art video display.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC