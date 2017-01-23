Kristoffersen leads Hirscher after dominating 1st slalom run
Henrik Kristoffersen dominated the opening run of a men's World Cup night slalom on Tuesday, two days after failing to finish the classic Hahnenkamm race in Kitzbuehel. The World Cup slalom champion from Norway led five-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria by 0.52 seconds on the Planai course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|11 hr
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
|'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC