Kindl wins 2nd gold at home worlds; Germany takes team relay

Austrian luger Wolfgang Kindl won the men's singles race for his second gold medal at his home world championships on Sunday, while Germany continued its dominance in the team relay. Two days after taking gold in the sprint event, Kindl set a track record of 49.823 seconds in Sunday's opening run and extended his lead by also posting the fastest second-run time run on the 1976 Olympic track.

