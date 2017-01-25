Kim, Mastro, Langland go from SoCal slopes to X Games

Maddie Mastro of Wrightwood will compete in the superpipe Friday and Saturday at the X Games. A trio of 16-year-olds are following in the steps of two-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, fellow longtime U.S. team members Greg Bretz, Brandon Davis and Trevor Jacob and snowboarding pioneers Bryan Iguchi and Damian Sanders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.