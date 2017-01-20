Kadeena Cox asks for understanding after decision to compete in The Jump
"Ticking time bomb" Kadeena Cox has defended her decision to compete on a reality TV show, insisting she is looking forward to the experience. The 25-year-old Paralympic champion from Leeds, who has multiple sclerosis, shed light on her decision to appear on The Jump on the day it was confirmed her elite UK Sport funding would be withdrawn during her stint on the show.
