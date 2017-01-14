Jossi Wells through to Finals at Slop...

Jossi Wells through to Finals at Slopestyle World Cup

The 2016/2017 FIS Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle World Cup is underway in Font Romeu, France with NZ's Jossi Wells successfully through qualifying rounds against a stacked field. The first of the season's five competitions is being staged at one of the most prestigious skiing contest in Europe, the SFR Freestyle Tour and begins the qualification process for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang .

