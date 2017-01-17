Japan says mention of disputed islands on Korean Olympics site 'unacceptable'
Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida attends a joint news conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tokyo, Japan, December 7, 2016. Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday objected to mention on the Pyeongchang Olympics website of islands disputed by his country and South Korea, saying it was "unacceptable" and went against the spirit of the international competition.
