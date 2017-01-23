Italian skiers Brignone and Bassino 1st and 3rd on home snow

Taking advantage of a home course, Italian skiers Federica Brignone and Marta Bassino finished first and third in a World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday. After leading in the opening run, Brignone finished a comfortable 0.55 seconds ahead of French standout Tessa Worley - who won three GS races this season - and 0.57 ahead of Bassino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.