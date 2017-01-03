Ireen Wust wins 5th women's all-around title
" Ireen Wust won her fifth European all-around title in dominating style on Saturday, proving the Dutch veteran should still be a formidable force at next year's Winter Games. Wust won the first three of four races and already held a huge lead going into the closing 5,000 meters, where she skated a controlled race behind Czech Martina Sablikova, who won the distance and finished second overall.
