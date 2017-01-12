Indigenous prof quits committee after...

Indigenous prof quits committee after university brings back John Furlong

John Furlong, Own The Podium board chairman and former CEO of the Vancouver Olympics, addresses a Vancouver Board of Trade luncheon in Vancouver, B.C., on Nov. 25, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The only indigenous professor on a committee working on a new sexual assault policy at the University of British Columbia has resigned from the group after the school brought back John Furlong to speak at an upcoming fundraiser.

Chicago, IL

