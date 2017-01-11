Ice skating champ Ashley Wagner says ...

Ice skating champ Ashley Wagner says watch us, not Trump

Olympian Ashley Wagner, who won her first of three U.S. titles in San Jose, says people can watch the national championships Jan. 20 instead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Olympian Ashley Wagner called it an easy choice: Watch the U.S. figure skating championships Jan. 20 instead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

