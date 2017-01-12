Honour choir holds fundraiser after g...

Honour choir holds fundraiser after gaming funds cut

They've been a proud part of Kamloops for decades, winning performing arts awards, joining in the Olympic torch celebration and even singing O Canada! at the Olympic opening ceremony in Vancouver. Now the Kamloops-Thompson Honour Choir must go cap in hand to the community to continue without its annual gaming grant from the provincial government.

