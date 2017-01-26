Hirscher displays class to beat Pinturault in giant slalom
Marcel Hirscher displayed all his class to beat Alexis Pinturault and claim his 20th World Cup giant slalom victory on Sunday, avenging his narrow defeat to the French skier in Adelboden. Trailing Pinturault by 0.09 seconds after the first run, the five-time defending overall champion charged hard in the second, clocking 1 minute, 20.10 seconds.
