Hansdotter beats Loeseth to win World Cup slalom in Austria

14 hrs ago

Frida Hansdotter of Sweden held on to a commanding first-run lead to win a women's World Cup night slalom on Tuesday. Hansdotter lost almost four tenths of her advantage but still finished 0.58 seconds ahead of Nina Loeseth of Norway.

