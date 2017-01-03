Hansdotter beats Loeseth to win World Cup slalom in Austria
Frida Hansdotter of Sweden held on to a commanding first-run lead to win a women's World Cup night slalom on Tuesday. Hansdotter lost almost four tenths of her advantage but still finished 0.58 seconds ahead of Nina Loeseth of Norway.
