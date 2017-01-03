Grotheer claims maiden skeleton WCup win with track records
The 25-year-old German produced a new best mark in his first run and bettered it with his second of 56.10 seconds for a combined time of 1 minute, 52.3 seconds on the Altenberg track. Seven-time defending champion, Martins Dukurs, was 0.30 behind in the world champion's first podium appearance of the season.
