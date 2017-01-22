Gracie Gold during the short program in the U.S. Figure
Gracie Gold's meltdown caps lackluster season Olympic bronze medalist Gracie Gold struggled at nationals, finishing sixth. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2kfRM5h Gracie Gold during the short program in the U.S. Figure Skating Championship at Sprint Center in Kansas City on Jan. 19. KANSAS CITY, Mo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|23 hr
|T Bone
|2
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Sat
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
|'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC