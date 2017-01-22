Germany calls for Russian Olympic ban

A ban of Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympics and possibly the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games should be considered if there was state-run doping in the country, Germany's Olympic Committee chief Alfons Hoermann said on Sunday. Leaders of 19 anti-doping agencies also called for a blanket ban on Russia from all international sport with the second part of Richard McLaren's report for the World Anti-Doping Agency exposing the huge scale of state-sponsored, systematic doping and cover-ups in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.