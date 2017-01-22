Germany calls for Russian Olympic ban

Germany calls for Russian Olympic ban

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

A ban of Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympics and possibly the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games should be considered if there was state-run doping in the country, Germany's Olympic Committee chief Alfons Hoermann said on Sunday. Leaders of 19 anti-doping agencies also called for a blanket ban on Russia from all international sport with the second part of Richard McLaren's report for the World Anti-Doping Agency exposing the huge scale of state-sponsored, systematic doping and cover-ups in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... 9 hr T Bone 2
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Sat The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec 22 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
News Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10) Sep '16 Red Cross 8
Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool Aug '16 It Is Finally Over 2
News 'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 4
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,864 • Total comments across all topics: 278,154,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC