Ganong wins downhill race overshadowed by crashes, injuries
Travis Ganong won a men's World Cup downhill race Friday, with American teammate Steven Nyman and French skier Valentin Giraud Moine both airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. World Cup men's race director Markus Waldner says Giraud Moine is likely to have broken calf and shin bones in both legs.
