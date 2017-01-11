Gangster regrets controversy over Sedin photo
A convicted drug smuggler caught in controversy with Daniel Sedin after the star Canuck went for a helicopter ride has written a post about the trip in light of a media story. In a Facebook post Edward "Skeeter" Russell says he feels bad for anyone that may have been adversely affected by his past actions.
