Gabriela Koukalova wins 7.5K sprint at biathlon World Cup
" Gabriela Koukalova of the Czech Republic won the women's 7.5-kilometer sprint for her second successive biathlon World Cup victory and third of the season on Friday. Koukalova hit all of her targets and beat Kaisa Makarainen of Finland by 21.3 seconds.
