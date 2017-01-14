Flying High: Paul Moralee of Hemyock has been reselected for British Snowboard Cross.
AFTER a successful first competitive season snowboarding with the British Snowboard Cross team, Paul Moralee has been reselected for the squad this year as he continues working towards the World Cup Series and, maybe one day, the Winter Olympics. Since being part of Team GB, 25-year-old Moralee has gone on to win the British Indoor Snowboard Cross Championship, competing across the globe and against some of the best in the business in the European Cup.
