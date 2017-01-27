Fernandez on track for 5th Euro figur...

Fernandez on track for 5th Euro figure skate title

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Javier Fernandez earned a personal-best score to lead the short program on Friday and stay on track for a fifth straight European figure skating title. Skating to "Malaguena" performed by Paco de Lucia and Placido Domingo, Fernardez's opening quad toe loop-triple toe loop was perfect, and so was the following quad salchow and triple axel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Wed SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan 24 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
News Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10) Sep '16 Red Cross 8
Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool Aug '16 It Is Finally Over 2
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,594 • Total comments across all topics: 278,324,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC