Fernandez on track for 5th Euro figure skate title
Javier Fernandez earned a personal-best score to lead the short program on Friday and stay on track for a fifth straight European figure skating title. Skating to "Malaguena" performed by Paco de Lucia and Placido Domingo, Fernardez's opening quad toe loop-triple toe loop was perfect, and so was the following quad salchow and triple axel.
