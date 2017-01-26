Faster and bigger US lugers on track for worlds in Austria
Erin Hamlin seemed a bit taken aback this week when someone pointed out that eight years have passed since she pulled off a stunning victory at the world luge championships. No longer also-rans in the sliding world, USA Luge sliders have consistently been among medal winners over the past of couple seasons on the World Cup circuit.
