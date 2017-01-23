Editorial: Boosting the Adirondacks

After decades of economic struggles, the outlook for the Adirondacks is beginning to brighten, thanks to a significant investment by New York state to develop and promote the region as a year-round tourist destination. The state has taken smart steps to ensure the region has plenty to offer hikers, skiers, snowmobilers and bicyclists, as well as hunters and anglers.

