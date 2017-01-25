Cutting-edge technologies to greet Winter Olympics visitors

South Korean engineers are preparing to debut a number of cutting-edge technologies and products, some of them unheard of, during next year's Winter Olympic Games set to take place in the nation's eastern alpine city of PyeongChang, its organizers said Monday. Athletes and visitors to various Olympic venues in PyeongChang, about 180 kilometers east of Seoul, and nearby areas will be able to experience a wide range of advanced technologies and products in the information and communications technology sector designed to contribute to its successful hosting of the global sport festival, they said.

