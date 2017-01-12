Cournoyer, St-Gelais to lead Canada's world championship team
Canada named its first six skaters to earn spots for the 2017 ISU world short track championships following their performances at the Canadian senior championships on Sunday. Marianne St-Gelais, Kim Boutin and Marie-Eve Drolet will represent Canada on the women's side, while Charle Cournoyer, Samuel Girard and Charles Hamelin were named to the men's squad.
