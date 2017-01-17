China to boost global health cooperat...

China to boost global health cooperation and hold clean, green Winter Olympics

Read more: NEWS.com.au

China will boost cooperation with the World Health Organisation in global health issues, President Xi Jinping told WHO director-general Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun. Xi was speaking on his first visit to the WHO headquarters in Geneva on Wednesday, the fifth day of his visit in Switzerland.

