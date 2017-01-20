Chen grabs surprising lead in at U.S....

Chen grabs surprising lead in at U.S. nationals

13 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

Karen Chen held off 20-something veterans Ashley Wagner and Gracie Gold to put a teenage twist atop the short program leaderboard. Chen had fans clapping for each splendid spin and the 17-year-old home schooled high school senior out of California floated in the air to "On Golden Pond."

