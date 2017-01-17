Chen dominates men's short program at US nationals
Hyped as the future of men's skating, Nathan Chen put the sport on notice that his time is now. Chen dazzled and dominated as he stamped himself as a future Olympic medalist contender, connecting on a pair of quads and slaying the competition with a short program record score of 106.39 at the U.S. figure skating championships on Friday night.
