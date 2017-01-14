Carruthers, Carey give North America lead at Continental Cup of Curling
Team North America took a 6.5-5.5 lead over Team World at the Continental Cup of Curling after Reid Carruthers and Chelsea Carey posted wins in Friday's early draw. Winnipeg's Carruthers, who is enjoying a breakout season as a skip, scored three in the second end and cruised to a 7-4 win over two-time world champion Niklas Edin of Sweden.
