Cappellini, Lanotte win European championship short dance
" Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte took the lead in the ice dance at the European championships after winning the short dance Thursday. Performing blues and lively boogie woogie, the 2014 European and world champions from Italy earned 76.65 points.
