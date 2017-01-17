Canadian women to face second-ranked Germany in April for soccer friendly
While a friendly, it's a rubber match of sorts. At last summer's Olympic Games, Canada defeated Germany 2-1 in pool play but lost 2-0 in the semifinals.
