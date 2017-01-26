Canada's Kim McRae captures bronze medal in women's singles at luge worlds
Canada's Kim McRae become the second Canadian to ever reach the individual podium at the luge world championships on Saturday by capturing bronze in the women's singles. The Calgary native finished in one minute 19.952 seconds, behind German Tatjana Huefner, who won gold in 1:19.712.
