Canada's Humphries, Lotholz, just miss out on gold in two-man bobsled
Johannes Lochner and Christian Rasp of Germany speed down the course during the men's two-men bobsled World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. ST. MORITZ, Switzerland - Canada's Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz put down their best performance ever as a team in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Saturday but only earned a silver medal after finishing one-hundredth of a second behind the gold-medal time in two minutes 16.15 seconds.
