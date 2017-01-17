Canada wins second cross-country medal of the weekend, bronze in relay
Canada raced to a relay bronze medal at a cross-country skiing World Cup event Sunday, the team's second podium result of the weekend after Alex Harvey captured gold in Saturday's 15-kilometre freestyle race. Norway won the men's 4x7.5-kilometre relay in one hour six minutes 47.5 seconds, a half-second ahead of Sweden, which beat Canada to second in a photo finish.
