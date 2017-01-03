Brad Gushue curls perfect game in quarter-finals of Canadian Open
Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., threw a perfect game to eliminate Saskatoon's Steve Laycock from the quarter-finals of the Canadian Open 5-2 on Saturday at the Grand Slam of Curling event. Gushue will face Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
|'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Post a Comment (Mar '10)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|16
|Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ...
|Aug '16
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC